A Muncie woman is accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the Delaware County Jail. According to the Star Press, authorities say 20 year old Kayla Diane Johnson, earlier this year, tried to have “a file folder with 18 papers inside of it” delivered to an inmate in the Delaware County Jail who was housed in the same cell block as Elijah Treyjohn Carter, the father of Johnson’s three-year-old daughter.