Muncie Woman Arrested After Livestreaming Police Pursuit On Social Media

A Muncie woman was arrested after authorities say she livestreamed a police chase she was involved in on social media.
FOX 59 reports Montanna Liberty McCoy was arrested for resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, intimidation and reckless driving. Police first made contact with McCoy in the 2400 block of South Mulberry Street in Muncie on Thursday. Court documents indicate officers were in the area searching for a suspect involved in other cases.

