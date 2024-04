The trial of a Muncie man accused of killing three members of a local family has been reset for October. According to the Star Press, 29 year old Devin Xavier Myers is now scheduled to stand trial in Delaware Circuit Court 5 beginning on Oct. 21. Myers is charged in the shooting death — on July 12, 2022 — of 19-year-old Kyler Ryan Musick, and the slayings a day later of Malcolm Perdue and Kyndra K. Swift.