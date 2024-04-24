Muncie Man Charged In Wreck That Left Other Driver With Serious Injuries

A Muncie man is charged in connection with a vehicle crash that left another driver seriously injured. 20 year old

Jaydin Lawrence Young is charged with causing serious bodily injury while driving while intoxicated. The Star Press reports court records indicate Young was drunk on April 14 when his Chevrolet Cruze struck the woman’s Mazda 6 s, which then went into a field in the 900 block of East U.S. 36 and overturned.