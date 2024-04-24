Muncie Arbor Day Celebration April 27th

Join Minnetrista Museum & Gardens for a day filled with nature, excitement, and adventure at the annual Muncie Arbor Day Celebration on April 27th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. MuncieJournal.com reports this year marks Muncie’s 26th year as a recognized Tree City USA community. The day will be filled with activities, educational demonstrations, and environmental advocacy.

Woof Boom