Muncie Father Charged With Neglect And Battery

A Muncie father was arrested after calling police to his home on Wednesday to report that his 13-year-old son had run away.

WTTV reports Tony L. Childress claimed he had forced his son into doing pushups as a punishment for bad behavior but his son took off. The Muncie Police Department said officers found the teenage boy three hours later outside a gas station. He was standing in the rain, shivering, with visible bruises on his body.