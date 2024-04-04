Muncie Father Charged With Neglect And Battery

A Muncie father was arrested after calling police to his home on Wednesday to report that his 13-year-old son had run away.
WTTV reports Tony L. Childress claimed he had forced his son into doing pushups as a punishment for bad behavior but his son took off. The Muncie Police Department said officers found the teenage boy three hours later outside a gas station. He was standing in the rain, shivering, with visible bruises on his body.

Previous Post
Federal Help Possible For Randolph County Farmers In Wake Of Tornado

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom