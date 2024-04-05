District 5 Candidate Forum Coverage

All invited agreed to attend, and answer voters’ questions, at last night’s 5th District Congressional candidate forum. Keep listening for coverage in the days to come – the deadline to register to vote is this Monday, thought the eclipse might extend the deadline to noon Tuesday for some county buildings.

Many attended, more watched, and even more listened to our Radio broadcast of last night’s Congressional District 5 Candidate Forum, sponsored by several Leagues of Women Voters groups. Extensive coverage this morning on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. on 92.5 FM 1340 AM and Alexa: Play WMUN.

$65 hotel rooms in Muncie area may cost as much as $400 for eclipse visitors, according to the Lafayette Journal and Courier.

The Muncie 3 Trails Music Series is booked, and this morning at about 8:15 a.m. on WMUN News Radio, organizer Rick Zeigler is a guest on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show – Hear the full interview on WMUNmuncie.com.

Monday at 8:00 a.m., EMA Director John Coutinho will activate the Emergency Operations Center…

WLBC Radio news will be following developments – including ham Radio help from Reporter Bret Busby, for Madison county and more.

Prairie Creek lake and park Muncie has Monday events planned, including a zip line, food trucks and live music. All part of the eclipse event and a City of Muncie sponsored Live Action Broadcast with Jared Boomer – totality hits at about 3:08 p.m. in the Muncie area.

The Delaware County Housing Summit is an opportunity for developers, elected officials, and community stakeholders and residents to learn more about the county’s current housing situation and best practices in local housing development, according to muncieneighborhoods.org. The event is today (Friday, April 5th) from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Ivy Tech Fisher Building downtown.

Be ready to vote…

Because some goverment buildings’ hours might be impacted by the eclipse Monday, there could be an extension – best idea: do it today.