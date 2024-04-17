Living Proof Crash Re-Enactment At Central Wednesday

The annual Living Proof crash re-enactment is set from 5 to 8 p.m. today — Wednesday, April 17 — at Central High School.
The Star Press reports the event is free and open to the public. Those attending should enter Door 17 from the school’s north parking lot. The event seeks to raise awareness of the dangers of driving while intoxicated with re-enactments of crashes, court scenes and funerals.

