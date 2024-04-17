Carl Erskine Passes Away at 97

Anderson was his home, and a grateful community mourns the loss of Carl Erskine…

The life and times of legend, Carl Erskine – as our coverage continues….

Our news coverage continues, after his passing announced yesterday…

She seems to have trouble with the Supreme Court as it relates to abortion drugs…

State Representative Sue Errington to explain the situation…

to hear the entire conversation, go to WMUNmuncie.com.

Madsion county judge says “No:” Bret Busby has the story…

What is Living Proof – Bruce Qualls….

 

Why do so many work together for Living Proof, Bruce Qualls….

5:00 to 8:00 p.m. tonight only, north parking lot, enter door 17.  13 and older get in free.

AM radio received an audience ovation during NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt’s fireside chat during the NAB Show Welcome in Las Vega, as it continues to be one of broadcasting’s biggest regulatory success stories of the year with the AM For Every Vehicle Act’s passage imminent.  Woof Boom Radio’s President J Chapman testified before a Congressional Committee as part of the effort.

Anderson University, big gift – here’s Bret Busby…

Previous Post
Report: Former Credit Union Employee Accused Of Theft Agrees To Plead Guilty
Next Post
Living Proof Crash Re-Enactment At Central Wednesday

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom