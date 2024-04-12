How Will Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Affect Ball State Students?

President Biden made new recently with another student loan forgiveness plan, but Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns says it doesn’t matter to his University…

We asked him, will this one stick…

Still in critical condition – that was the Wednesday afternoon report about 65-year-old Craig Allen Richards, the pilot of that small plane that crashed in Muncie April 1st. The two walkers on the Cardinal Greenway suffered burns – the male was bad enough that needed to be treated at an Indy hospital. The dog being walked was also hurt at treated at Boyce Animal Hospital. The FAA and NTSB still looking into the cause.

Yesterday we were told that the BSU Spring football game was last weekend – but this weekend is even busier…

Track and field today and tomorrow, baseball and softball home this weekend, and men’s volleyball in the MIVA Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Heart of Indiana United Way, doing a diaper drive – CEO Jenni Marsh…

The READI 2.0 state grants were to be released this week, and we’re promised ECI’s report on Monday’s Live Radio show on WMUN – 9 – 9:30 a.m., it’s the 765BusinessJournal.com Radio show – 92.5 FM 1340 AM and Alexa: Play WMUN.

On Thursday April 18th, the Ball State Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute will host the second annual Ball State Impact Day where they will showcase Impact X participants who are leading community initiatives. Impact Day is designed to bring together government, education, non-profit, and business leaders to listen and learn from the community about the help they need to bring their community oriented solutions to life, according to a release from city of Muncie Cooms Ditrector. Impact Day is free to the public and will be held at the Ball State University Alumni Center. This town hall style event brings together the community in a spirit of learning and collaboration.

