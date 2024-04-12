Anderson Council Tables Redistricting Ordinance

Yesterday’s agenda of the Anderson City Council included the introduction of Ordinance 14-24, to amend the code of ordinances establishing Council districts. But that didn’t happen, after Council President Lance Stephenson said the council’s attorney called shortly before the meeting, advising it should be tabled. Councilman Ollie Dixon, not pleased with that, asked for a short recess. When council resumed, the matter was tabled pending an executive session. The council had been named in a federal lawsuit for not having completed redistricting. Legislation recently signed by Govorner Holcomb will allow the council an extension until next year.