Henry County Woman Charged In House Fire

A Henry County woman is accused of setting fire to the home she had been living in. According to the Star Press, 35 year old

Amanda Blevins was arrested on April 23 after her boyfriend reported she had set fire to his home in the 200 block of South Main Street in Kennard, in western Henry County. The man reported he had returned home after going out for dinner to find “the front porch area was on fire.” A bottle of lighter fluid was found on the front porch.