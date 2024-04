The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld the 35-year sentence given to a New Castle man who severely injured an 86-year-old local resident. 38 year old Derek Allen Wethington pleaded guilty — but mentally ill — to burglary. The Star Press reports Wethington — on April 25, 2023 — forced his way into a home along Grand Avenue and attacked the victim, who had recently had a pacemaker implanted. The two did not know each other.