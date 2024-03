Indiana Michigan Power’s work to enhance reliability in the Muncie area will temporarily affect traffic patterns near Ball State University beginning Monday, April 1. MuncieJournal.com reports, as a result, Riverside will be closed between Tillotson and Briar Road. The detour will use Petty, Warwick and Briar roads. Tillotson will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Riverside and West Petty Road.