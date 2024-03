Altrusa Club of Muncie and the Muncie Altrusa Foundation are hosting a Tea and Auction to support Club projects and Foundation grants. Club projects focus on literacy, food insecurity, and meeting various needs in the local community, while the Foundation grants fund local non-profits through an application process. The event is being held on April 7, 2024 at 1:00 pm and will be located at the Delaware Country Club at 510 S Country Club Road in Muncie.