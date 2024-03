Delaware County Commissioners were updated Monday on plans to connect the poultry barn with the pavilion at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. According to the Star Press, Andrew Eller, president of the Delaware County 4-H Council, told commissioners that 4-H would plan and pay for a breezeway to the built between the buildings to allow poultry shows to gain extra space by including the Pavilion if needed. The work is expected to be completed before the 4-H County Fair this summer.