Perfecto Tool And Engineering Planning New Anderson Facility

A company operating in Anderson since 1955 is planning to construct a new $10 million facility. According to the Herald Bulletin, Perfecto Tool and Engineering is planning to build on the former General Motors Plant 10 site near 29th Street.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission Tuesday approved a $1.6 million bond which will be paid off through the increased assessed value on the property.
