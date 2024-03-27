New Castle Residents Busted On Drug Counts

Two New Castle residents face a variety of drug-related charges after members of the Henry County Area Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a southside house. The Star Press reports Amber Dawn Poe, 40, and Jamis Linn Purvis, 54, are each charged in Henry Circuit Court 1 with dealing in meth, dealing in a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance, unlawful possession of a legend drug, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

