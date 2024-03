A Chesterfield resident is accused of forcing his way into a home near the Ball State University campus, confronting his former girlfriend and assaulting another man. According to the Star Press, 23 year old Zachary J. Herendeen, 23, was charged with burglary, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and domestic battery in connection with the incident at a house in the 1400 block of West Gilbert Street shortly after 3 a.m. March 17.