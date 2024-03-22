Muncie Man Charged With Two Break Ins Of Blackford County Home

A Muncie man is accused of twice burglarizing the home of an acquaintance in Blackford County. According to the Star Press, 32 year old Michael R. Casarez was charged with two counts of burglary and three counts of theft after the occupant of a home along North Ind. 3 told Blackford County sheriff’s deputies an intruder entered his home on March 4 after shattering a garage window with a brick. A second break-in at the house was reported on March 13, when a hammer was used to break another window.

