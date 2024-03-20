Madison County Settles Suit With Former Deputy Coroner

The Madison County Commissioners have settled a federal lawsuit brought by Katherine Callahan, the former chief deputy Madison County Coroner. According to the Herald Bulletin, Callahan filed the lawsuit against Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott and Madison County last year in a dispute centered on unpaid overtime and constitutional rights claims.
The Commissioners Tuesday approved the settlement in the amount of $32,500.

Madison County Receives Funding For Scatterfield Road Project
Elwood Man Arrested After Shooting, Resisting Arrest Incident

