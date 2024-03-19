Keeping your Eyes Safe During the Solar Eclipse with Dr. Makris

At the moment of Totality….

That’s Dr. Makris from Makris Vision Group, who has free eclipse glasses – and an event this Saturday 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at a sponsored event.

The Community Foundation of Randolph County (CFRC) is activating its Randolph County Relief Fund in response to needs created by the March 14th, tornado(es) and storm. 100% of the donations will be used to address the needs of those affected in our community, and anyone can give to the fund.

“We are thinking about everyone impacted by the recent storm and know there will be both immediate and longer-term needs for our fellow residents,” said Lisa Jennings, Executive Director of the Community Foundation. “While the full extent of the damage isn’t known at this time, we want to give anyone the opportunity to help by making a tax-deductible gift that will be used to directly address the needs of our community, now and in the near future.”

The Community Foundation will work with local government and nonprofit organizations to allocate grants from the Relief Fund to provide assistance to those in need and determine how much of its own financial resources will be directed to emergency relief.

Those interested may give online to the Randolph County Relief Fund with a link on our Local News Page now – plus other methods to send some help. (https://www.randolphcountyfoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate/), make a check payable to CFRC/Relief Fund and send to CFRC, 120 W. Washington St., Winchester, Indiana, or drop by our office at the same address in downtown Winchester, Indiana, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The Community Foundation of Randolph County partners with donors to leverage their philanthropy in ways that transform lives. Since 1993, the Community Foundation has helped generous donors to meet community needs, provide scholarship opportunities to local students, and made grants to nonprofit organizations working to improve Randolph County. The Community Foundation strives to be a local entity known for inspiring good and impacting success by bringing people and resources together. To learn more, go to www.randolphcountyfoundation.org.

The annual Delaware County Farm Festival is today and tomorrow at the Muncie Fairgrounds. Many school tours will happen, but the general public is welcome to attend and learn about the importance of agriculture. Find out more at FarmFestival.org.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is gathering Hoosiers’ stories and memories for a special remembrance project of the 50th anniversary of the Tornado Super Outbreak that occurred on April 3 and 4, 1974. Survey link can be found here.

Delaware County candidates are in focus tonight starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Maring-Hunt Library, as facilitated by the group Muncie Resists. The event will also be live streamed on their Facebook page.

She was the right person at the right time when Ball State started overseeing Muncie Community Schools, says President Geoffrey Mearns…

That’s President Mearns last week on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show, talking about the departing Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski – June 30th is her last day as CEO.

Muncie Habitat for Humanity is going to build homes for 4 families, that from a post by Marquise DeQuan McClendon. “Call (765)-286-5739 or stop by the Muncie Habitat for Humanity office located at 1420 s Hoyt Ave. to get your application. Once approved you only have to put a $1,000 down payment. They are accepting all applications until April 5th 2024, so don’t miss this opportunity.”

We’re planning special coverage of a very special event: the state championship game for the Wapahani Raiders. WMUN Talk Radio is discussing best ways to highlight the Team, the Town, and the road to recovery – if you want to suggest anything, email WMUN@woofboom.com.