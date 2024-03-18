Anderson City Council Approves Zoning Change For New Madison County Jail

The Anderson City Council has approved a change in zoning for the construction of a new Madison County jail.
The Herald Bulletin reports council passed the ordinance unanimously with no questions from the council or public comments for the rezoning of the former Meijer property on Broadway. The final step is for the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals to approve a special use for the property, expected at the April meeting.

