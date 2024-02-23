Westside Park Skatepark Advances

Plans for a proposed skatepark for Westside Park are rolling along. The engineering and design work were ready to go in 2023, but permits from the Department of Natural Resources were required before construction could begin. Now, DNR permits have come back approved, and the 15,000 square foot project will go out to bid in March. The bidding process could take up to 6 weeks, at which time the City will announce the selected contractor and estimated timeline for the park.

Previous Post
AUDIO: Evacuation Moment in Muncie
Next Post
Muncie’s Annual State Of The Child Conference

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom