Westside Park Skatepark Advances

Plans for a proposed skatepark for Westside Park are rolling along. The engineering and design work were ready to go in 2023, but permits from the Department of Natural Resources were required before construction could begin. Now, DNR permits have come back approved, and the 15,000 square foot project will go out to bid in March. The bidding process could take up to 6 weeks, at which time the City will announce the selected contractor and estimated timeline for the park.