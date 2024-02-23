AUDIO: Evacuation Moment in Muncie

Evacuated in downtown Muncie – this is the moment when they went door to door inside the Delaware County building yesterday

that unidentified man was getting everyone out of the building – and the Election Board meeting that I was attending. EMA Director John Coutinho told WLBC news that a small leak was found around the incinerator of the old Justice Center, and all were allowed back into buildings after a couple of hours.

SAT testing at Muncie Central High School – the March 6th plan from Principal Chris Walker

from WMUN Delaware County Today yesterday morning.

Dr. Ashley Kalinski, assistant professor of biology at Ball State University, was awarded a grant from Johns Hopkins University to study nerve regeneration in mice. Over 20 million people suffer from affliction, she added. “Peripheral nerve injury can happen from disease states or just from traumatic injuries themselves.”

Five years ago this week (February 2019), Elon Musk said he was “certain” that Tesla vehicles could operate without any driver intervention by the end of the year. Musk said at the time: “… the car will be able to find you in a parking lot, pick you up, take you all the way to your destination without an intervention — this year. I would say that I am certain of that. That is not a question mark.”

Holly J. Terry (DOB 3/7/1981) sentenced to 37 years this week in Delaware County – for Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, first reported on WMUN news radio. Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman said, “This marks the eighth time a Delaware County…” this has happened, and he continued, “our community is speaking loud and clear – if you deal drugs and one of your customers dies as result you will be held accountable.”

The in-progress meeting of the Delaware County Election Board will be postponed until Wednesday, 10 a.m. at the earliest, according to Clerk Rick Spangler. The meeting was interrupted by a possible gas leak, when the building was ordered evacuated and was later cleared. Earlier at the same meeting, Ashley Nichols submitted her written resignation as the Democrat representative to the Board. The Party’s Chairman appointed Joseph Hunter. No reason given for the change.

After 120 years, the last major Indianapolis newspaper still in publication will cease printing locally. The Indianapolis Star announced online recently the closure will occur on April 9. Around 90 employees will be laid off.

February 24, 1826 What may be the earliest use of the word “hoosier” was penned in a letter from James Curtis of Missouri to his uncle Joseph Beeler in Indianapolis.

Some are calling the keynote speaker “volleyball royalty” for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes – here’s Jeff Mosier

Chamber Bowl at Clancy’s Village Bowl is tomorrow. For those signed up, Networking begins at Noon and the tournament kicks off at 1 p.m. Sponsored by the Greater Muncie Area Chamber of Commerce, and WLBC.

Next week’s boys Sectional coverage will include several of our Radio stations, as well as Woof Boom Radio TV – look for schedules on Oldies 101 Radio Sports, WMUN, and even our Blake FM.