VIVA Award Nominations Sought

The V!VA (Very Important Volunteer Award) Awards were developed as a gift to the community in 1993 by the Muncie Noon Rotary Club and are now held in conjunction with the Muncie Sunrise Rotary Club to recognize Delaware County’s proud volunteer heritage. MuncieJournal.com reports up to four individuals and one organization will be recognized with V!VA Awards for their volunteer efforts to the community within the past 12 months. In addition, The Edmund F. Ball Lifetime Achievement Award will be given for outstanding long-term, lifetime volunteer commitment.