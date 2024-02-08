VIVA Award Nominations Sought

The V!VA (Very Important Volunteer Award) Awards were developed as a gift to the community in 1993 by the Muncie Noon Rotary Club and are now held in conjunction with the Muncie Sunrise Rotary Club to recognize Delaware County’s proud volunteer heritage. MuncieJournal.com reports up to four individuals and one organization will be recognized with V!VA Awards for their volunteer efforts to the community within the past 12 months. In addition, The Edmund F. Ball Lifetime Achievement Award will be given for outstanding long-term, lifetime volunteer commitment.

Previous Post
Ball Brothers Foundation says Cybercrime Efforts Need More People
Next Post
Suit Filed In Case Of Woman Who Died In Madison County Jail

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom