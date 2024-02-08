Ball Brothers Foundation says Cybercrime Efforts Need More People

Cybercrime efforts need more people, says Ball Brothers Foundation leader Jud Fisher…

The Greater Muncie Area Chamber of Commerce presented longevity awards yesterday morning. Here’s Elizabeth Rowray…

The Arsenal, Open Door Health Systems, Small Engine Warehouse Incorporated, Westminster Village of Muncie, Hillcroft Services, DeFur Voran, The Young Men’s Christian Association, and Knapp Supply Company were noted. At the April 3rd Muncie on the Move they will present the Spirit of Muncie Award. The nomination process will open soon at munciechamber.org.

An acronym with a big impact, for kids…

For the first time, two Ball State players will appear on Super Bowl rosters in the same game. BSU athletics says Nic Jones and Willie Snead IV are the 5th & 6th former Cardinals ever to appear on Super Bowl teams. Jones & Snead are the first former Cards on SB teams since Brad Maynard in 2007. Cards are guaranteed their first SB champ since Keith McKenzie w Packers in 1997.

More coverage of the cancellation of the effort to bring 200 jobs to Anderson with a shingle company, after public outcry at a City Council Meeting, as covered by Woof Boom’s Bret Busby. Madison county Chamber President Clayton Whitson…

What is ARF – Animal Rescue Fund – Doug White, Executive Director…

Our WLBC Hometown Hero of the Month will be in focus this weekend on This Week in Delaware County on several of our stations.

We’ve shared about the Saturday Muncie League of Women’s Voters legislative forum on Saturday, but we found another one sooner – Friday, 8:00 a.m., the Greater Muncie Area Chamber of Commerce has one – check with the Chamber for details.

Nearly $50,000 short going into this new year at the Salvation Army. Only 76% of the needed goal from the Red Kettle campaign, but Major Curtiss A. Hartley says they have not made a budget revision, but internally they’re carefully monitoring income against the families and individuals coming in the door looking for assistance. Find out how you can help on February 14th at 8:30 a.m. on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show.

Just a few team lanes remain for the annual Chamber Bowl sponsored by the Greater Muncie Area Chamber of Commerce. February 24th at Clancy’s Village Bowl. Get with Brenda Brumfield to sign up.