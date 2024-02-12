Victoria Spartz First Town Hall since Announcing Reelection Bid

U.S. Representative Victoria Spartz had a town hall Thursday night at an Anderson coworking center. The Republican recently announced she is running for reelection against ten competitors, and told WISH TV “I cannot let my constituents down…” Indiana’s 5th Congressional District includes Delaware, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Madison and Tipton counties. She also had Town Halls in Tipton and Kokomo last week.

Runway for Rescues, a fashion show…

Runway for Rescues has been done by Amanda Kishel for over 10 years, and there’s two ticket prices…

March 16th at Muncie Civic Theatre. Tickets at MuncieArf.com.

He’s the Colts’ all-time leader in tackles-for-loss, is second all-time on the team in sacks, and is now a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Dwight Freeney has been named one of the seven inductees as part of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class and will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio before the start of the 2024-25 season later this summer.

A person was hit and killed by a car on the south side of Indianapolis Friday night. It’s the third time this has happened in Indianapolis in the last four days.

The only place to HEAR the new Health Director – we get this from WLBC’s Bret Busby…

In a survey of Texans who would like their state to secede, 70% say they would only want to break away from the U.S. if they could continue receiving services like Social Security.

Over the weekend, Matt Luce earned his 300th career win as Wapahani head coach.

In Brazil, a guy put on a mask and was carrying a gun when he entered a restaurant where he worked. The restaurant manager immediately recognized the robber’s voice and simply yanked off the mask and grabbed the gun.

An Anderson man is under arrest for impersonating a Cop, Peter Killeen reports…

Here’s a few more stories from Peter Killeen…