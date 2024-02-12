New Health Chief for Madison County

Dr. William VanNess was recently appointed as Madison County’s Health Officer by the Madison County Commissioners. He is a former CEO of Community Hospital Anderson and also served as the Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Health in 2013 and 2014 under then Governor Mike Pence. Dr. VanNess confidently told Woof Boom News that he has been involved in healthcare since the age of five. Growing up in Summitville, his father was a physician and patients would frequently come to their home. Dr. VanNess succeeds Dr. Steven Wright. `

