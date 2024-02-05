Silver Alert Issued For Missing Muncie Teen

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a teenager from Muncie. The Muncie Police Department is asking for help locating Ella Saylor, 15, who was last seen Saturday, Feb. 3 at 11 p.m. Muncie is located 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey Mackinaw jacket with Washington, D.C. on the front and black pajamas with puzzle pieces printed on them.

Police say she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.