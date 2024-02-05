Silver Alert Issued For Missing Muncie Teen

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a teenager from Muncie. The Muncie Police Department is asking for help locating Ella Saylor, 15, who was last seen Saturday, Feb. 3 at 11 p.m. Muncie is located 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey Mackinaw jacket with Washington, D.C. on the front and black pajamas with puzzle pieces printed on them.
Police say she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Previous Post
Former Muncie Man Charged In Deadly Crash

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom