A former Muncie man faces six felony charges related to his role in a crash on Indiana 32 east of Muncie that killed a teenager and seriously injured a 4-year-old girl. 38 year old Elmer Issac Jones III, is accused of ingesting meth or amphetamine prior to the crash last June 5 that caused the death of 15-year-old Angel N. Riley when he drove into the rear of an eastbound Honda SUV, which rolled onto its roof, reports the Star Press.