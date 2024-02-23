Senior Women’s National Curling Championship In Anderson

The Circle City Curling Club is welcoming some of the sport’s best from across the country to Madison County.
WISH reports the club is hosting USA Curling’s Senior Women’s National Championship through the weekend.
Eight teams, all made up of women over 50 years old, will compete in a round robin with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals. The winning team will qualify for the World Senior Curling Championships to be held in Sweden this April.

