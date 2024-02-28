Public Forum On The Arts In Muncie

Muncie residents are invited to learn about creative spaces in our community during a public forum on Tuesday, March 12. National consultant Artspace will share examples of creative space projects and arts assets to spur ideas and facilitate conversations about what the public would like to see in Muncie. MuncieJournal.com reports the public is invited to be a part of the conversation from 5:30 to 7:30 on March 12 at Muncie Civic Theater.

