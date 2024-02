An Anderson with his young daughter in his vehicle was arrested Saturday after Delaware County sheriff’s deputies reported finding a bag of meth in the vehicle. 28 year old Zachary Scott Taylor was being held in the Delaware County jail on Monday under a $55,000 bond after being arrested for suspicion of dealing in meth, neglect of a dependent and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana. Police say Taylor ran a stop sign at Cornbread and Proctor roads.