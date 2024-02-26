Muncie Public Library has named a new library director following a nationwide search. According to the Star Press,
Alan Kornblau — formerly of Delray Beach, Florida — recently accepted the position. He was selected by a search committee, led by library Trustee Traci Lutton, who was assisted by other trustees, library employees and community stakeholders. He will begin his new job duties on Wednesday, March 6.
New MPL Director Hired
