New MPL Director Hired

Muncie Public Library has named a new library director following a nationwide search. According to the Star Press,
Alan Kornblau — formerly of Delray Beach, Florida — recently accepted the position. He was selected by a search committee, led by library Trustee Traci Lutton, who was assisted by other trustees, library employees and community stakeholders. He will begin his new job duties on Wednesday, March 6.

