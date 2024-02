A lawsuit has been filed claiming mistreatment of a local woman being held in the Henry County Jail. Stacy Smith was booked into the jail in February 2023 “after suffering from an acute mental-health crisis.” According to the Star Press, Smith, who had earlier attempted “self harm” by cutting her wrists, was strapped into the jail’s restraint chair for two days, being released for about 15 minutes every two hours “to move her body and for restroom breaks,” and when meals were served.