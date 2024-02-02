Indy Man Found Guilty In Deadly Muncie Bypass Crash

A jury Thursday found an Indianapolis man guilty of reckless homicide in a September 2020 fatal crash on the Muncie Bypass.
The Star Press reports 31 year old Melvin Lee Weaver was also found guilty of obstruction of justice and driving while suspended. Authorities said Weaver was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck northbound on the bypass on Sept. 26, 2020, when he crashed into vehicles stopped for a red light at McGalliard Road.

Previous Post
Red-tail Land Conservancy Announces Wetland Acquisition
Next Post
Lawsuit Claims Woman Was Mistreated In Henry County Lock Up

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom