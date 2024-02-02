Indy Man Found Guilty In Deadly Muncie Bypass Crash

A jury Thursday found an Indianapolis man guilty of reckless homicide in a September 2020 fatal crash on the Muncie Bypass.

The Star Press reports 31 year old Melvin Lee Weaver was also found guilty of obstruction of justice and driving while suspended. Authorities said Weaver was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck northbound on the bypass on Sept. 26, 2020, when he crashed into vehicles stopped for a red light at McGalliard Road.