Indianapolis Experiencing Lower than Average Snowfall

Indianapolis has had only had 4.2 inches of snow this season. Typical total by now would be 18.7 inches, according to Woof Boom Meteorologist Paul Poteet.

Last week, the closing on some properties in Muncie…

That’s Mayor Dan Ridenour during a social media update.  Hear about additional low income housing in that same update.

Westminster Village Muncie is planning a big year….

Tyler Ewing last week at Muncie on the Move.

Converging events: This week is Ash Wednesday – the start of Easter Lent season for Christians – and Valentine’s Day.

Be an informed voter, with help from the League of Women’s Voters – here’s Linda Hanson…

from the Muncie Delaware County League, last week on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show. Hear the full interview on WMUNMuncie.com.

He’s not a chef, he’s our Reporter…

Cocaine allegations for two Muncie police officers – Lance Clay and Jonathan Powell both accused of obtaining and ingesting cocaine in January 2023, according to Star Press.

Being prepared is never out of season, says Delaware County EMA Director John Coutinho…

For 70 years, the Dairy Dream in Albany has been owned and operated by the St. John family.  The Gates Family just posted that they are taking over.   The promised in a Facebook post to honor “Dairy Dream’s rich history while also embracing new opportunities to enhance your experience.”

Woof Boom News Bits:

Tomorrow in 1913 Jimmy Hoffa, Union leader of the Teamsters, ties to organized crime, born in Brazil, IN. Hoffa disappeared in 1975.

 

Previous Post
Free Winter Cooking Class in Anderson
Next Post
Nominations Being Accepted For David Sursa Leadership Award

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom