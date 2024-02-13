Free Winter Cooking Class in Anderson

Learn to make pumpkin soup, thyme bread and apple crisp in this free educational presentation. This free winter cooking with fresh produce class will be held at the Jetty Center at Community Farm  (1710 Medical Arts
Blvd, Anderson). Seating is limited, and registration is required to attend. Register by email: MHodge2@ecommunity.com.

Previous Post
Anderson Man Gets 26 Years For Criminal Recklessness, Habitual Offender

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom