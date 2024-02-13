Learn to make pumpkin soup, thyme bread and apple crisp in this free educational presentation. This free winter cooking with fresh produce class will be held at the Jetty Center at Community Farm (1710 Medical Arts
Blvd, Anderson). Seating is limited, and registration is required to attend. Register by email: MHodge2@ecommunity.com.
Free Winter Cooking Class in Anderson
Learn to make pumpkin soup, thyme bread and apple crisp in this free educational presentation. This free winter cooking with fresh produce class will be held at the Jetty Center at Community Farm (1710 Medical Arts