“I was not Late:” Sherry Riggin, Regarding Primary Challenge

In her own words – “I was not late,” the words of Sherry Riggin in a written statement to WLBC radio news yesterday regarding the challenge to the date and time stamp on her Primary ballot filing. Today at 10 a.m., that, and two other challenges will be considered by the Delaware County Election Board, 2nd floor of the county building – the other two are about Brad Bookout, and Ed Carroll, according to the Star Press. Brad Bookout, seeking County Council at large told WLBC radio news Tuesday night, ““I appreciate my challengers interest in my candidacy but, I have lived in Delaware County for fifty-one years and I’m confident in my eligibility to be on the ballot.” Sherry Riggin, and Ed Carroll are the other two – Riggin for a time stamp issue, and Carroll for failing to note Delaware County on one line, according to the Star Press.

St. Michael Muncie has an open house this Sunday, and I spoke to interim Principal Melissa Santos

the event is Sunday from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the school, across from IUBMH on Gilbert Street.

This week in 1955, Doctors began the first mass inoculation of children with the Salk polio vaccine, produced by Eli Lilly Laboratories in Indianapolis.

What’s Yorktown need? We covered the 8 county Region’s request for Indiana READI 2.0 grants, but what was Yorktown’s specific proposal

Yorktown Manager Chase Bruton on WMUN yesterday, referencing Trevor Friedeberg’s region’s submission, as covered earlier this week on the 765BusinessJournal.com Radio show.

This Week in Delaware County first airs on Saturday’s from 9 – 10 a.m., and this week, hear about last weekend’s State wrestling Finals with guest Jeff Mosier, more on the READI 2.0 grant submission for ECI, the efforts of the League of Women’s Voters, another Black History Month feature, and all things Yorktown with the Town Manager. The show airs on several Woof Boom stations every weekend.

WLBC Afternoon news Anchor Peter Killeen filed several reports…