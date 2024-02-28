Delaware County Challenges Determined – After Delay

At the reconvened meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, the Delaware County Election Board resumed their consideration of two Challengers, opposed to several Republican’s filings as candidates for the Primary Election. The three member group denied challenges levied against candidates Brad Bookout, and Ed Carroll. The Sherry Riggin challenge was withdrawn.

At the Feb. 22, 2024 meeting, one of the Challenger’s filings was denied “not on the merits, but on procedure,” according to the attorney for the Board.

A second Challenger cited a Notary problem with the Bookout paperwork, and he was able to rebut the challenge, but the Board denied the challenge after much discussion.

That same Challenger cited trouble with the Riggin paperwork, as not being date-and-time stamped by the Clerk’s office staff – but that was withdrawn.

All three candidates are allowed to remain on the Republican ballot for the May 2024 Primary Election in Delaware County.