Congressman Pence on Funding Disagreements in DC

When we spoke Monday to 6th district congressman Greg Pence, another deadline was looming this Friday for more funding disagreements in DC…

Today in DC, a health subcommittee hearing regarding people with rare diseases. Here’s Congressman Pence…

Congressman Pence was on WMUN News Radio

On Oldies 101 Radio Sports for tonight’s Boys Basketball Sectional game, Lapel want to continue their run…

Zach Johnson on WMUN's Delaware County Today Radio show – that rematch is tonight. The Muncie Central vs. Richmond game is also scheduled.

It’s Muncie Central’s turn tonight to try to win and advance, here’s Principal Chris Walker…

This from WMUN last week. The Bearcat game is scheduled due to BSU women's basketball coverage.

On February 28th, 1893, President Benjamin Harrison attended the launching of the Navy’s first modern battleship, the USS Indiana. Heavily armed with 42 guns, the ship served in the Spanish-American War.

Planning for returning and upcoming events are unfolding in Yorktown…

Town Manager Chase Bruton, recently on WMUN news radio.

Get it checked, try to win a TV: the final American Heart Month Event for Free Blood Pressure Checks at the Common Market 900 W. 8th St., Muncie is Thursday, February 29th from Noon to 6:00 p.m. All participants may enter to win a 50-inch TV, says the Healthy Community Alliance of East Central Indiana.

Things You Didn’t Know Yesterday:

Scientists think there are at least 2 trillion galaxies.

The world record for the most naked riders on a theme park ride is 195.

The amount that the Tooth Fairy pays out rose last year, from $5.36 per tooth in 2022 to $6.23 per tooth in 2023.