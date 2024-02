An Anderson man was charged after reportedly pretending to be a police officer at the Hoosier Park Casino. Authorities say 40 year old Christopher James Minnick had claimed to have been hit by a car on the 4500 block of Dan Patch Circle in Anderson but left the scene. A gaming commission officer at the casino stated that Minnick was claiming to be the son of the police chief and also a police officer himself. The gaming associate stated that he never showed police identification.