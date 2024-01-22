Woman Charged Following Anderson Crash

A woman was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, as well as other charges after she drove into a stop sign with her two children inside the car in Anderson. Court documents indicated 25-year-old Lexie Rogers was charged in Madison County with two counts of neglect of a dependent, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and endangering a person less than 18 years of age.

Woof Boom