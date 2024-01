The Delaware County coroner determined the cause of deaths for three people who were found dead in a Muncie home in November. WTHR reports Coroner Gavin Greene said 45-year-old Sarah Barnes and her father, 76-year-old Douglas Starr, died from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled their deaths as homicides. Greene said 32-year-old Kevin Humphrey died from a gunshot wound to the head and ruled his death as a suicide.