When to Expect Snow

Snow? Not today, but possibly soon…

Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Scott Keegan from yesterday’s WMUN Delaware County Today Radio show. The snow chance part of the forecast with Jared later in this newscast.

A long-term study following Scottish terriers indicates cigarette smoke exposure leads to a sixfold increase in the risk of bladder cancer. Led by Purdue veterinarian Deborah Knapp, a team of researchers tracked a cohort of 120 Scottish terriers over a three-year period.

Today’s the 4th, but for planning purposes: more couples will decide to divorce on January 8 than on any other day of the year. Lawyers believe many couples calculate whether they could afford to go their separate ways. Parents stick together for one last Christmas as a family, then split up the Monday after their children return to school.

Mike Braun Raised $2 Million In Final 2023 Fundraising Period; Begins 2024 With Over $4 Million Cash on Hand in his bid for Indiana Governor, according to a release from his office yesterday.

Indiana State University is in the market for a new athletic director. It is being received as a shocking move to some within the university that Sherard Clinkscales has resigned as the school AD.

Mark and Lisa Hall run an organization called Feeding Team…

they were a recent WLBC Hometown Hero of the Month, and will be featured Sunday morning at 6:30 A.M. on Community Focus.

March 1st is the date for the Muncie State of the City address. According to Mayor Dan Ridenour, it will be a “breakfast event, at Cornerstone Center for the Arts.” More details to come.

For those of us that have food in the fridge or cupboard or drive through when we want, we might have no idea what it’s like…..

Becca Clawson from Second Harvest Food Bank from a recent appearance on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show. Hear that replay this weekend on several of our Radio stations.

Seeking nominations for the Personal Integrity Award, from the Community for Integrity Enhancement, a Muncie group seeking outstanding citizens that serve as role models for youths who are the adults of tomorrow. February 1st is the deadline for consideration, and the awards ceremony is April 15th at 6:30 P.M. at Muncie Central High School. You can make nominations here.

Today is First Thursday in downtown Muncie. 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. is generally the time for merchants, galleries, Cornerstone and other venues to have special offerings and all are invited.