Webb Says He’ll Run For Re-Election

Delaware County Council member Ryan Webb said he is running for re-election. According to the Star Press,
Webb says he will be running in the May 7 Republican primary to retain his at-large seat on the Delaware County Council. Webb said he planned to work for more transparency in county government and focus on county finances on behalf of taxpayers if voters re-elect him.

You Can Help Families In Need With Their Utility Bills
Person Dies In Police Pursuit Crash In Muncie

