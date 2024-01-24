One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a collision in downtown Muncie. According to the Star Press, the driver of one of the vehicles in the crash — reported at Mulberry and Main streets at 12:18 p.m. — had been leading police on a chase.
One of two occupants in the vehicle not involved in the chase was killed. Police have not released the name of the person who died in the crash.
Person Dies In Police Pursuit Crash In Muncie
