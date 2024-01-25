Indiana Representative issues Statement on Roe v. Wade

This past Monday would have been the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision which allowed abortion across the country. Indiana State Representative Sue Errington issued a statement, which in part read, “”Roe v. Wade affirmed the bodily autonomy of women, allowing them to take control of their own health care decisions… Yet, in 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe, leaving women across the nation without necessary medical care and scrambling for answers… Protecting abortion rights protects women… With a strict abortion ban in place, our state has acted directly against the will of most Hoosiers and against the well-being of women across the state.”

Indiana is the sixth-most eager state to quit vaping, Mississippi takes the top spot, Arkansas takes second place, while Kentucky is third. Nicotine pouch enthusiasts at Snusboss have analyzed Google data.

Friday at the Horizon Convention Center Ball State University’s Center for Business and Economic Research will host an Indiana Senator as the keynote speaker, and Economist Mike Hicks according to BSU President Geoffrey Mearns…

What’s happening with the new Muncie Crisis Center? The former bar was leveled down to its foundation due to termites at the location near West Eighth Street, according to the Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour.

Study names Indiana among states with the largest fall in job openings – side hustle experts Wealth of Geeks have analyzed the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

March marks the 4-year mark from when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. In her new book, Conscious Grieving: A Transformative Approach to Healing from Loss, one of the nation’s foremost experts on grief, death and dying, Claire Bidwell Smith says that it’s time to invite grief in.