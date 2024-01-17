State Representative Talks About First Week of Indiana Session

What was the most significant thing about last week as the Indiana Session began according to Democrat Representative Sue Errington….

Hear the full interview on WMUNMuncie.com.

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour made a proclamation at Monday’s Unity Breakfast…

WoofBoom’s Leslie Griffin reporting from the Unity Breakfast event. Here’s another highlight…

Around 38o were in attendance, here’s one final highlight…

For the second time in several days, the Muncie Mission Ministries has issued and appeal for donations, as this cold snap continues.

When we hear about human trafficking we might say that doesn’t happen around here, but…..

That’s Kim Dowling, Judge of Delaware County Circuit Court 2, who works statewide training law enforcement, medical people and more. January is human trafficking presentation month.

The bitter cold will bring big bills for heating and the United Way’s Friend to Friend Utility Assistance Fund can help families stay warm. 100% of donations collected for this fund help qualified residents in need of assistance to reduce their utility bills during the coldest winter months. Text GIVEHEAT to 91999, according to a release from Heart of Indiana United Way.

The Court of Appeals of Indiana’s award-winning civics education outreach program, Appeals on Wheels, is coming to Grant County on January 18th, at 11:00 AM. A panel of judges will hear live, in-person arguments in Billy Weathers v. State of Indiana. The release says it’s at Indiana Wesleyan University, Phillipe Performance Arts Center, in Marion from 11:00 AM -12:00 PM.

Fishers brothers face 35 years combined for manufacturing and distributing machine guns intended for ISIS. The Dannon brothers plead guilty and according to court documents, in June of 2018, they devised a scheme to deliver stolen firearms to a convicted felon who was cooperating with the FBI.

Blood donations have fallen to catastrophic levels according to a report from NBC about the American Red Cross. About 8,000 additional donations needed every week in January to ensure that hospitals are fully supplied.

WoofBoom News Bits:

Indiana ranks as the ninth state with the saddest tech professionals, according to Increditools.

And…

A woman from Pennsylvania retires from McDonald’s after 45 years; her granddaughter was her final customer.

And…

Indiana among top 10 unhealthiest states in America, according to study.